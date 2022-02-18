There are times in a relationship when it seems that the partner no longer is in love as before. This feeling bothers everyone and being the second choice of the partner in a relationship hurts. It also makes one feel less important. There are some signs, through which you can know whether you are the first choice of partner or not.

Doesn’t make you feel special– If your partner never plans anything special for you, then it means that they do not consider you special. If he makes plans to go somewhere or do something at the last minute every time, then it shows that he is not very excited about hanging out with you.

Late reply- Sometimes it is normal to reply late to messages because it is understandable when you are busy at work. But if this happens often, then understand that there is something wrong. If your partner is not responding to your messages despite being online, then it means that your messages are not that important for them.

Plan cancellation- If you have become their second choice, then it is obvious that they must be trying to ignore you. Every time s/he would cancel the plans to meet you or do something together, for some reason or the other. If this is happening to you, then it is a sign that your importance is decreasing now.

Being forgetful- When we are in love with someone, we take care of every small and big thing related to our partner. But if you are not someone’s first choice, then they forget the things that have been told many times before. This happens because they do not listen carefully to you or the things related to you.

By paying attention to these signs, you can take the right decision for yourself.