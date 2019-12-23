Bhubaneswar: A seven-member delegation, including two Lok Insaf Party MLAs of Punjab state Assembly, Monday, expressed their satisfaction over establishment of a security zone around the Srimandir in Puri.

The state government has taken the initiative to demolish structures around 75-metre of the 12th century shrine to create the security zone around the temple and develop Puri as a world heritage site.

The members of the delegation who met Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra, later told the media that there was a misunderstanding with the Odisha government over the demolition of Mangu Mutt, Nanak Mutt and Bauli Mutt around Srimandir.

The delegation, which also met Srimandir chief administrator, was assured by the MoS, Home, that the BJD government in state will renovate the three Punjabi mutts after completion of the eviction drive.

Mishra also claimed that the delegation from Punjab expressed its happiness after the issue was explained threadbare. The misunderstanding over the demolition was cleared after the discussion.

The members of the delegation arrived at Puri December 21 and expressed its concern over the demolition of Mangu Mutt.

The Punjabi Mutt was sealed by the authorities a fortnight ago following complaints by locals that its premises were used by drug peddlers and criminals.

They urged the administration not to demolish the Bauli Mutt and the Panjabi Mutt which is connected with Guru Nanak Deb and had planned to meet the Governor in this regard.

The Sikhs, led by the members of the delegation, had marched in a rally from Kharvel Nagar Gurudwara to Master Canteen Square Sunday in protest against the demolition of the Mangu Mutt.