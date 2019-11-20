BHUBANESWAR: UNICEF Odisha in collaboration with Aaina, an Odisha-based voluntary organisation, organised the fifth season of Kallola Awards 2019 at a hotel here Wednesday.

The event is the awards ceremony of a short film contest on child rights and nutrition. The ceremony was attended by Nandita Das as the chief guest, Rashmi Ranjan Nayak OAS, ICDS & IT, Department of Women and Child development, Government of Odisha, Archita Sahu, Ollywood Actress, Akash Das Nayak, Monika O. Nielsen, Chief, UNICEF Odisha and Ananta Mohapatra, eminent theater personality, among others.

Kallola 2019 invited entries for short films (30, 60 and 90 seconds) on the theme Nutrition – Every child’s right for a healthy life. The sub themes were: 1) A balanced diet for growing children and 2) Ending gender discrimination in nutrition. In this theme based short films competition, five shortamusing films on child nutrition were nominated to bag the best short film awards.

The short film ‘Waw’ directed by Usharani Patra bagged the Children Choice Award and film ‘Khira’ ds by Saptarshi Mandal bagged the Jury Choice Award. The short films ‘Sikhaa’ by Pradeep Kumar Jena, ‘Pusti- towards a healthy Life’ by Gulshan Mohanta, ‘Essence of Nutrition’ by Ritwik Das each of 90 seconds bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively.

On this occasion chief guest Nandita Das said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of the Kallola Awards, a short film contest by Aaina & UNICEF in Odisha. It is heartening to see that it is Kallola’s 5th year and those more than 100 short films on the issues of children have already been made.”

“This year the entry is 49 movies and all are worth watching. As a mother of a nine-year-old, I dream of a world where all children get what I want for my child. It is heartening to see that more and more people are interested in filmmaking as a medium to discuss issues that affect our lives and also invisibly like nutrition. There is a need to create this silent revolution of short films on child nutrition,” she added.

Speaking at the function, Monika Nielsen said, “Nutrition for women and children continues to remain the top most priority of the state government, UN agencies and civil society organisations in the state. While relentless efforts continue to be made by all stakeholders across the state, there is a widespread recognition that there is more to be done to bring about more awareness generation not only rural communities but also amongst urban families. The first step towards bringing ‘nutrition as a right for every child’ is a concern for each family; to change their understanding, attitude and mindsets towards ‘nutrition’ for women and children.”