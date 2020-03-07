Berhampur: Even as panic has gripped the globe over spread of coronavirus, people in Berhampur do not venture out to buy colour fearing possible infection from use of gulal (abir). This has affected the business of gulal traders ahead of Holi.

“There is no dearth of colours and spray guns at both Berhampur’s big wholesale market and retail markets as three days are left for the festival of colours. However, there are hardly any buyers,” said TRK Senapati, a gulal trader.

Pradeep Kumar Muni, a student of Brehampur, said, the festival of Holi should be celebrated with much awareness. As there is a fear of infection from the colours coming from China, it will be safe to use herbal colour during this Holi.”

Meanwhile, K Munapatra, another gulal trader in the city, said the colour in our shops does not come from China. We sell purely Indian products, but it is the fear of coronavirus which has impacted our business this year.

U Priyanka Rao, a resident of Berhampur city, said it is better to stay safe at home as it will be difficult to avoid huge gathering, hugging and applying colours during celebration of Holi.

Dandapani Patra, a colour trader of Berhampur wholesale market, said people have stopped purchasing colour and other Holi items, due to the fear of coronavirus.

As the government has declared to avoid huge gathering, residents of Berhampur city have decided to avoid celebration of Holi.

“I have been doing the gulal business for 20 years now. However, this year my business has been routed due to the fear of novel coronavirus,” added Patra.