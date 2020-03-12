Berhampur: The 28-year-old Gandhi Park at Ramlingeswar Bandh in Berhampur, which has been providing green space to visitors, is crying for attention.

All the play equipment had been damaged and streetlights are in a mess since 2006. Due to lack of maintenance, grass and weeds have grown all over the place and garbage is found dumped on the park.

Even the signboards put up by the Berhampur Municipality Corporation (BeMC) at Ramlingeswar Bandh Road have been damaged.

Accumulation of garbage, along with construction debris on roadsides leading to the park is a common sight. The streetlights no longer burn inside the park. Further, stray animals’ menace has kept the visitors away from visiting the park.

The welcome arch is also damaged. The used water bottles, plastic wrappers, and other wastes are strewn all over the place.

The park was inaugurated by then Urban Development Minister Nalinikanta Mohanty October 1, 1992. The park is open for visitors from 6 am to 10 am and 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

For the visitors below 18, the entry fee is Rs 1 and for those above 18 it is set at Rs 2. Everyday about 250 to 300 people come to the park in order to enjoy the green space of it.

A regular visitor of the park alleged that the streetlights were spoiled two months ago. The electric wires are in such a condition that it may cause mishap at any time.

The residents of the surroundings dump waste beside the road. In spite of bringing the civic issues to the notice of the authorities, no action has been initiated so far.

The swing, slides for children have been damaged. Most of the play equipment are broken, thus disappointing the children who visit the park for play.

Supriya Junior College student Manjula said, “The authorities collect an entry fee. Many visit the park for recreation. Unfortunately, they are disappointed with the lack of seating facilities in the park. The authorities should turn towards the maintenance of the park.”

The visitors have urged the authorities to check stray animals menace. The garbage dumped should be cleared.

BeMC officer Tarun Kanta said, “A proposal has been chalked out for the development of the park. “ We have already identified the broken playing items in the park. Steps will be taken soon for the reconstruction of the park,” added Tarun.