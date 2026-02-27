Bhubaneswar: State government has notified special ‘Planning and Building Standard Regulations’ for the old city area of Cuttack, popularly known as the Silver City. The move aims to make the historic core more liveable, resilient, and economically vibrant while preserving its unique character. The Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) issued a Gazette notification Wednesday, bringing into force a dedicated regulatory framework exclusively for the old city wards. The initiative recognises the distinctive urban form and long-standing developmental challenges of these organically grown neighbourhoods.

Unlike planned urban extensions, Cuttack’s old areas are marked by narrow roads, limited plot access, congestion, fragmented landholdings, and inadequate parking facilities. These constraints have historically made it difficult to implement the Odisha Development Authorities in their standard format. With the new notification, the CDA has adopted a context-sensitive and practical planning approach tailored to the ground realities of the old city. The regulations aim to balance redevelopment needs with the preservation of Cuttack’s rich historical and cultural heritage, ensuring that modernisation does not compromise its identity.

Aligned with the Odisha Development Authorities (Planning and Building Standards) Third Amendment, notified earlier, the revised framework introduces calibrated relaxations. The minimum access road width for small residential plots has been reduced to 4.5 metres, setback requirements for non-high-rise buildings have been rationalised, and the permissible Floor Area Ratio (FAR) has been recalibrated in accordance with the existing density and built structure of the area.

These reforms are expected to unlock redevelopment potential in smaller and subdivided plots, improve accessibility, promote organised parking solutions, ease congestion, and streamline the approval and regularisation process for property owners. By providing greater legal clarity and planning flexibility, the new framework seeks to encourage structured and compliant development within the historic precinct. With the notification now in effect, the Cuttack Development Authority has taken a significant step toward harmonising heritage conservation with contemporary urban development needs.