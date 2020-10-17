Mumbai: Famous actress and talk show hostess Simi Garewal turns a year older Saturday. Since childhood, Simi wanted to become an actress but her parents were against this. They wanted Simi to study a lot. So Simi was sent to study in England with her sister.

Garewal was born in Ludhiana town in Punjab. Her father Brigadier JS Garewal served in the Indian Army. Simi is a cousin of Pamela Chopra, wife of filmmaker Yash Chopra.

After returning to India, Simi decided that she will become an actress. Soon her wish was fulfilled and at the age of 15, she bagged a role in the film Tarzan Goes to India. Due to her fluency in English, Garewal made her debut alongside Feroz Khan in this film in 1962.

Garewal had her first serious relationship at the age of 17 with then Maharaja of Jamnagar- who was also her neighbour in England.

Very few people know that Simi was in love with Saif Ali Khan’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Both loved the English culture which brought them closer. Later, he broke up with her after meeting Sharmila Tagore.

After separating from Pataudi, Simi married Delhi-based businessman Ravi Mohan of Chunnamal family. But the relationship didn’t last long. After nearly three years, both of them separated. Both got legally divorced after 10 years.

In early 1980s, her attention turned to writing and direction. She formed her own production company, Siga Arts International. She hosted, produced and directed a TV series for Doordarshan called It’s a Woman’s World (1983). She also made a documentary for Channel 4 in the UK called Living Legend Raj Kapoor (1984). This was followed by a three-part documentary on Rajiv Gandhi titled India’s Rajiv. She wrote and directed a Hindi feature film Rukhsat and produced television commercials, for which she won the first prize from 1988 Pater’s Award in Australia. Garewal also hosted the talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal which was quite popular.