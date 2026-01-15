Baripada: Crocodile population in Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district has increased marginally, with the three-day census conducted by the Forest department revealing that there are 84 such reptiles in the sanctuary as compared to 81 in 2025.

The counting conducted from January 6 to 8 involved more than 30 teams. Surveys were carried out across over 20 water bodies in eight rivers within the division.

Officials said the current count shows an increase of three crocodiles compared to last year.

The census was conducted across the north and south divisions of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).

The findings revealed 78 crocodiles in the south division, one in the north division and five at Ramatirtha crocodile breeding centre, taking the total to 84.

Forest officials claimed the rise reflects the success of ongoing wildlife conservation and breeding efforts in Similipal.

Authorities attributed the gradual increase to the release of juvenile crocodiles from Ramatirtha breeding centre into rivers and streams.

Environment experts also cited the availability of suitable habitats and a stable food chain as key factors contributing to the growth in the crocodile population.