Baripada: The authorities of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Monday announced that the reserve will remain closed for tourists from June 29 owing to the onset of the monsoon season.

However, the ecotourism complexes at Jamuani and Talabandha will remain open for visitors, it said.

STR Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni said the date for reopening the reserve would be announced later.

Officials said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure visitor safety and to protect the fragile forest ecosystem during heavy rainfall.

Spread over 2,750 square kilometres, the reserve has a variety of plant species and 96 types of orchids. It is also home to 42 species of mammals and 242 varieties of birds.