Baripada: Authorities of Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Friday shared a rare photograph of a melanistic tigress with her cubs.

Sharing the picture on X, STR said, “Rare capture of melanistic tigress with her 3 melanistic cubs.”

According to STR officials, the cubs have adapted well to their natural surroundings and are moving around with their mother.

“The cubs appear healthy and may be able to overcome the challenges of survival in the wild,” an official said.

Survival of tiger cubs in the wild is often challenging due to territorial conflicts among adult male big cats.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) Prakash Chand Gogineni, however, expressed optimism about the survival prospects of the cubs, citing measures such as habitat protection, anti-poaching initiatives and deployment of dedicated staff.

“The STR now provides a secure and healthy environment where tigers can breed and thrive naturally,” he said.

A melanistic tiger, often called a “black tiger,” is a rare colour variant of the Bengal tiger caused by a specific genetic mutation. They are not a separate species, but rather regular tigers whose black stripes are so wide and dense that they cover much of the animal’s body.

Officials also said the use of technology, including satellite imagery and camera traps, helps monitor the movement of tigers and other animals in the dense forests.

Spread over 2,750 sq km, Similipal is known for its dense forests, green hills, meadows and waterfalls, and is a major wildlife habitat.

Besides its tiger population, the reserve is home to elephants, leopards, gaur, sambar, wild dogs and hundreds of bird species that inhabit its rugged terrain.