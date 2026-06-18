Buying a house through a home loan is a significant financial commitment. However, with smart decisions, you can manage the repayment well. Several practical actions taken at the right time, whether at origination or during the loan’s life, can reduce it considerably. None of these requires specialist knowledge. They require some kind of action rather than leaving the loan untouched for two decades.

Here are the most effective methods, in the order that most borrowers can realistically apply them.

Prepay early in the loan’s Life

The timing of a prepayment matters as much as the amount. A Rs 1 lakh prepayment made in year three of a 20-year loan saves considerably more in total interest than the same Rs 1 lakh paid in year fifteen. This is because early prepayments reduce the principal during the period when the most interest is being charged.

Good moments to consider a part-prepayment include:

When an annual performance bonus arrives

After a tax refund is credited to the account

When a fixed deposit or investment matures

After a salary increment that creates a sustainable monthly surplus

Redirecting even a portion of these inflows toward the home loan leads to a meaningful reduction in total interest.

Commit your bonus before it arrives

The problem most home loan borrowers face is not finding the money. It is follow-through. When a bonus arrives, other spending priorities quickly emerge, and the intention to prepay is deferred to next year.

The solution is to decide in advance, before the bonus lands, exactly how much will go toward the home loan. Set up the transfer on the day the amount arrives, before you allocate it elsewhere. Borrowers who treat this as a non-negotiable financial habit reliably prepay more than those who decide each time from scratch.

Choose shortest tenure you can manage

The tenure you select when you take the loan has the greatest impact on the total interest paid. On a Rs 50 lakh loan at 8.5%, reducing the tenure from 20 years to 15 years raises the monthly EMI by about Rs 5,000 but saves approximately Rs 22 lakh in total interest. That trade-off is worth calculating explicitly before selecting the tenure.

If the EMI for the shorter tenure stays within 40-50% of your net monthly income after existing obligations, the shorter option is almost always the better financial choice. Use the home loan EMI calculator to compare both options at the outset.

Ask for rate reduction

After two or more years of on-time payments, you have a legitimate basis to approach your lender and request a rate review. Mention that your CIBIL score has improved if it has, and that you have been a reliable customer. Ask whether a rate concession is available.

Even a 0.25% reduction on a large outstanding balance over 15 remaining years saves a meaningful amount. The conversation costs nothing to start, and some lenders grant the reduction simply to retain a borrower they value. The lender may also flag whether you are eligible for a lower tier, which saves you the need to transfer at all.

Consider a balance transfer

If your lender will not reduce the rate and a competitor is offering a noticeably lower home loan interest rate, a balance transfer moves your outstanding loan to the new lender at the better terms. Before deciding:

Calculate the total interest savings over the remaining tenure at the new rate

Subtract the processing fee charged by the new lender

Subtract any prepayment charge from your existing lender

If the net saving is clearly positive, the transfer is financially worthwhile. If the savings are marginal, staying with the current lender and negotiating is the simpler path.

Increase your EMI when your income grows

Your home loan EMI is fixed unless you take action to change it. When your income grows through an increment, a promotion, or a better role, asking the lender to voluntarily increase the EMI by a modest amount each year reduces the outstanding balance faster.

A Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 increase in the monthly EMI each year, aligned with annual income growth, can shorten the effective loan tenure by three to five years over the life of the loan and save several lakh rupees in total interest without requiring any lump-sum payment.

What not to do while loan is running

A few common behaviours undermine home loan borrowers and undo the benefits of the strategies above. Taking on significant new debt, such as a car loan or a large personal loan, in the middle of a home loan tenure increases monthly obligations and reduces the repayment buffer for unexpected disruptions.

It is also worth watching for the rate reset when the benchmark changes. Many borrowers do not notice when the lender adjusts the rate, and the EMI stays the same, but the tenure extends. Checking the account statement after any rate change announcement confirms whether the loan is responding as expected. Staying aware of both the rate environment and your own spending decisions throughout the loan tenure helps borrowers avoid adding years to a schedule they could otherwise shorten.

Conclusion

These actions can affect the home loan interest rate and make your repayment smoother. However, before anything else, you should evaluate your eligibility and repayment capacity before applying.

You do not need to implement all six at once. Two or three of these, applied reliably over time, make a significant difference to the total cost and to when the loan finally ends.