Dhenkanal: Narishakti Association members of Simulia in Dhenkanal district Sunday felicitated officials who are working tirelessly to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.

Simulia villagers and members of the association welcomed the doctors, police personnel, ASHA workers, anganwadi workers, swachha sathi members and nurses when they arrived in the area to participate in an awareness camp.

The members of the association lauded the efforts of corona warriors by standing on both sides of the village road while maintaining social distancing among themselves and showering flowers on the visiting delegation.

The women blew conches and put tilak on the foreheads of the corona warriors. They were later felicitated with shawls by the villagers as a token of gratitude, Mission Shakti officer Sushanta Mohapatra said.

“It is our responsibility to honour them and acknowledge the pivotal role they played in working towards containing the virus. We appreciated their work and expressed our gratitude for their sacrifices and dedication towards their work. This small initiative taken on the part of our fellow villagers shall build up the morale of the warriors,” said chairperson of Narishakti Association Angurabala Das.

A police official said it was a pleasing moment for them to be recognised for the efforts they were putting in.

