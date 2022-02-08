New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist badminton star P V Sindhu and Tokyo silver winner weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu were among the five nominees for the BBC Indian Sportswoman (ISWOTY) of the Year award announced here Tuesday.

Besides Sindhu and Mirabai, star golfer Aditi Ashok, multiple medal winner at Tokyo Paralympics in shooting Avani Lekhara, Tokyo bronze winner boxer Lovlina Borgohain were the other three nominees, shortlisted by an distinguished jury of sports journalists, experts and sports writers.

“Success doesn’t come easy, it’s not just few months of hard work, but years of hard work. Every day is a process, that’s how you come up to a certain level,” Sindhu, who won a bronze at Tokyo Olympics to go with her silver five years back at Rio de Janeiro, said in a release.

Online voting for the award will remain open until February 28 and the winner will be revealed March 28 at a ceremony here.

Aditi Ashok, who finished fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics said: “I am grateful and thankful because this was a good year for me, and I had some great performances. I am happy that golf is becoming more popular in India.”

The awards ceremony will also honour a legendary sportswoman with the BBC Lifetime Achievement award, and a young female player will be named as the BBC Emerging Player of the Year.