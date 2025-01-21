Singapore: Singapore has introduced stricter measures to regulate screen use among children in schools and preschools as part of a broader multi-ministry health initiative launched Tuesday.

From February 1, preschools will enforce updated rules banning screen use for children under 18 months and limiting it to teaching and learning purposes for those aged 18 months to six years, according to a joint statement by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Educators will also be guided to prioritise “meaningful experiences” over sedentary activities such as prolonged screen time and sitting, Xinhua news agency reported.

Primary and secondary schools have implemented similar measures, requiring students to store their phones in designated areas during lessons and restricting device use to specific times and locations, such as during recess or after school.

The Ministry of Health has also revised its recommendations for parents, advising less than one hour of screen time per day for children aged three to six and less than two hours for those aged seven to 12, excluding schoolwork. Parents are urged to limit children’s access to mobile devices and social media.

These measures are part of Grow Well SG, a new national health promotion strategy launched by the three ministries. The initiative focuses on promoting healthier lifestyles and preventive care for children, emphasizing improved nutrition, sleep habits, learning experiences, and physical activity.

Research shows that excessive screen time can harm children’s cognitive development, language skills, mental well-being, and physical health, the statement said, noting that while most children in Singapore are healthy, prolonged screen use and sedentary lifestyles pose significant risks to their overall development.

For now, the initiative focuses on children aged 12 and under, with plans to expand to older age groups in the future.