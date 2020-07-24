Mumbai: Dhruv, the son of playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, has tested COVID-19 positive. A restaurateur by profession, Dhruv has displayed symptoms of mild cough and cold, and is home-quarantined.

“Dhruv was planning to travel abroad, and since there is a rule to get tested for coronavirus before travelling, he went for a voluntary test. He is asymptomatic. He has just a little cold and cough. He has quarantined himself at home and is taking all the precautions. There is nothing to worry,” Abhijeet told the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the singer, who is currently in Kolkata, has tested negative. He is currently shooting for an upcoming project in the city.