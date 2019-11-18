Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande has announced that she may have to pull out of some upcoming shows of her ‘Sweetener’ tour as she is ‘very sick’ with a sinus infection. In a series of stories, the 26-year-old star took to Instagram to share her health update on social media platform Instagram.

“I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow. I’m not really sure what’s going on. But, I, unfortunately, don’t think I will be able to push through tonight,” Ariana Grande has said in the video.

Grande also apologised to her fans and promised refund on the tickets. “I am so sad and sorry. I’m so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded. I’m just really devastated… Thank you for understanding and sending love… I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry,” added Grande.

The singer also thanked her followers on Twitter for their love and support.

“Crying. I can’t tell u how much i love and appreciate u all or like effectively express what a blessing it is to have u in my life (sic)” she wrote in a post.

“Thank u for your kindness and love. wish i were with u today more than anything. U have no idea (sic),” Grande added in another tweet.

The ‘God is a woman’ hitmaker had earlier revealed Saturday that she had been feeling sick for ‘over three weeks’.

“Scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point (sic)” she had shared on Instagram.

