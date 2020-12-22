Mumbai: Singer Kanika Kapoor made fans dance to her fun song Jugni ji eight years ago. Now she is excited to give it a new twist.

Back in 2012, she had teamed up with artistes Shortie and Dr Zeus for Jugni ji. Now, she is gearing up for the release of Jugni 2.0.

“It feels great to be able to bring a track which has stayed close to all music lovers. I am super excited for the song, ‘Jugni 2.0’. This is my first song release for the year and it’s a fun foot-tapping song which will make you all let loose on the dance floor. It’s a new twist to the original ‘Jugni’ track and we all have worked really hard to make it more contemporary, holding onto its essence yet be an enchanting, groovy track for everyone,” said Kanika.

“I’m really looking forward to its release December 23 and can’t wait for everyone to listen to our new offering,” she added.

The new peppy song with some bhangra tunes also features rapper Mumzy Stranger.