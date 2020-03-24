Kanpur: Eleven of the 35 occupants of Kalpana Tower where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor stayed with her uncle March 13, have tested negative for Corona virus. The reports of 24 persons are awaited.

Kanika had visited Kalpana Tower to attend the house warming party of her maternal uncle Vipul Tandon’s flat No. 902 in the building.

District magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, “As many as 56 people had attended the grah pravesh function hosted by Vipul Tandon on March 13.”

Chief Medical Officer Ashok Shukla said 35 samples were collected Friday and Saturday and the test results of 11 came Monday.

“Eleven people of the family including Vipul Tandon, Radhika Tandon, Meena Tandon, Mukul Kumar Tandon, Nandini Tandon, Yash Tandon, Manvi Tandon, Khyati Tandon, Subhash Mehrotra, Ruchi Mehrotra and Sonal Mehrotra have tested negative and the reports of 24 others are awaited,” he said.

The building has now been sanitised even as a number of occupants have moved out for the time being.

IANS