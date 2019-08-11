Karachi: The performance by famous Indian singer Mika Singh and his troupe at a wedding of a billionaire’s daughter apparently close to former president General Pervez Musharaff here has caused a furore, amid strained ties between Pakistan and India.

India had recently revoked Article 370 of its Constitution and decided to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, a move which drew a sharp reaction from Pakistan.

Pakistan also downgraded its diplomatic ties and snapped trade relations besides suspending the ‘Samjhauta Express’ services between the two countries.

Mika Singh reportedly performed August 8, Thursday, at the ceremony and his presence in the city came to light when some guests uploaded videos of his performance on social media.

Opposition leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Syed Khursheed Shah said the government must find out who gave security clearance and visas to the Indian singer and his 14-member troupe to visit Pakistan at a time when the country had suspended diplomatic and trade relations with India.

“This is a time when there is a ban on Indian films, dramas, shows, and Pakistan has made its views clear to the Indian government. Even if visas were issued early on they should have been cancelled,” Shah said.

The ‘Daily Jang’ newspaper reported that Mika Singh arrived in Karachi with his troupe to perform at the wedding ceremony of an influential billionaire’s daughter.

The newspaper reported that apparently the groom was a big fan of Mika and wanted to see a live performance and to grant his wish the in-laws used their top-level connections to procure high-level security clearance and visas for the Indian band. Mika apparently charged USD 1,50,000 for his performance.

The Punjabi singer’s performance also upset his fans back home, who took to social media to express their displeasure.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “Shame on you traitor.”

“Mika Singh Paaji we Indians gave you so much love… And in a situation like that when Pak banned all trade ties with us, sending terrorists across the border, our tensions are very high right now. Why did you go to Pakistan for a show? Few bucks are bigger than India?” another user tweeted.

