Bhubaneswar: Banks key to building Odisha’s agri-entrepreneur ecosystem by ensuring timely and adequate credit support to aspiring entrepreneurs, said Deputy CM and Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo during a state-level Bankers’ Meet 2026 organised by Agricultural Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (APICOL) at Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Centre Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Singh Deo highlighted the state government’s commitment to transforming agriculture into a vibrant and profitable enterprise.

He appreciated APICOL’s efforts in promoting agribusiness and creating opportunities for youth, women entrepreneurs, and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) under the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY).

He also announced that the state government has allocated Rs 2,496.40 crore to APICOL under the MKUY for the next five years to further accelerate agri-entrepreneurship in Odisha.

The meeting focused on enhancing institutional credit flow to agri-entrepreneurs, streamlining financing processes, strengthening coordination between banks and implementing agencies, and encouraging greater participation of rural youth and women in agribusiness ventures.

Banks and officials were also felicitated for their outstanding contributions in various categories.

The event reflected the state government’s commitment to fostering stronger collaboration among APICOL, banks, NABARD, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and district-level stakeholders to improve credit access and promote sustainable agribusiness development in the state.