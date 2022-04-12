New Delhi: The cricket season has returned. Imagine sitting back on your recliner sofa, relaxing, and watching your favourite IPL team play. You have some snacks or a bag of chips to keep you going for a few hours. You eat quickly, but you quickly become thirsty.

Usually, a glass of your own concoction goes perfectly with watching a game on screen. Here are some of the best and easiest cocktail recipes you can make at home before your game nights.

JACK APPLE MULE

Ingredients:

* 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple

* Top with Ginger Beer

* 1 squeeze Fresh Lime

* 1 Lime Wedge (Garnish)

Method:

* Pour Jack Apple over ice

* Add a splash of ginger beer and stir

* Add lime wedge to garnish

JACK & COKE

Ingredients:

* 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

* Coke

* 1 Lime Wedge (Garnish)

Method:

* 3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice

* Pour Old No. 7 over ice

* Top with Coke

* Add lime wedge to garnish

TENNESSEE FIRE & ICE

Ingredients:

* 45 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire

* 90 ml ginger ale

* Ice

* Lemon and/or lime wedge for garnish

Method:

* In a rocks glass, combine all the ingredients

* Stir

* Garnish with a lemon and/or lime wedge