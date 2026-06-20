Bhubaneswar: Seeking better transparency in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the BJD Saturday urged Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to introduce an SMS acknowledgement for electors immediately after the digitisation of enumeration forms through the BLO App.

The party made three suggestions to the CEO through a memorandum submitted by a BJD delegation.

“The BJD requested that an SMS acknowledgement be sent to electors immediately after the digitisation of enumeration forms through the BLO App. Such an acknowledgement would enable electors to verify that their forms have been successfully received and digitised, thereby enhancing transparency and public confidence in the revision process,” said BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty.

The delegation urged the CEO to consider PAN card, driving licence and ration card as additional indicative documents during the claims and objections stage of electoral roll revision. This would facilitate greater participation and make it easier for eligible voters to establish their credentials and exercise their electoral rights, he said.

The BJD delegation proposed the creation of dedicated WhatsApp groups involving election officials and recognised political party representatives at appropriate levels to ensure seamless communication, prompt resolution of issues, and smooth coordination throughout the SIR process.

“These measures would strengthen transparency, improve voter convenience and contribute to a more efficient and inclusive electoral roll revision exercise,” the BJD said in a statement.