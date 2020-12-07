Bhubaneswar: Launching a scathing attack on the state government for ordering an SIT probe into the alleged murder of minor girl ‘Pari’ of Nayagarh district, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday said that there is no place for probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under CrPC. Even, the findings of the SIT will not be admissible in court.

Intensifying its ongoing protest over the issue, the state unit of BJP Monday staged a demonstration before Raj Bhawan here demanding a CBI probe into the incident and expulsion of minister Arun Kumar Sahoo from the Cabinet.

Senior BJP leaders including state president Samir Mohanty, Leader of Opposition PK Naik, Lekhashree Samantasinghar and Prithviraj Harichandan joined the protest meeting. Later, a delegation of BJP submitted a memorandum in Raj Bhawan, addressing Governor Ganeshi Lal.

“Even though four months have elapsed to the brutal murder of the little girl ‘Pari’ in Nayagarh district, the police have not arrested the accused, which is very unfortunate,” said Mohanty.

“The parents of Pari have also named the accused as Babuli Nayak, who has close links with the minister. Therefore, we demand removal of the minister. We also demand a CBI probe into the incident as the state police cannot ensure a fair probe,” the BJP leader said.

“Our protest has entered the fourth day in Nayagarh. We will continue it for an indefinite period if our demands are not fulfilled,” he warned. Joining the protest in Nayagarh, another BJP leader and former DGP Prakash Mishra raised questions over the ongoing probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the case.

Mishra said as per the provisions under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), criminal investigation can only be carried out by a police station. Even when the Crime Branch or CBI conducts an investigation, they function as a police station, Mishra claimed.

“There is no place for an SIT under CrPC. In this case, the SIT has been formed by pulling officers from different departments. SIT head Arun Bothra is currently serving as the MD of OSRTC and he is not working in Odisha Police. He doesn’t even have the powers of police. How will he investigate? ” questioned Mishra.

“Even, the findings of the SIT will not be admissible in a court. Therefore, we are demanding CBI probe into the case,” he said.

Accusing BJP for politicising the issue, BJD vice president Debi Prasad Mishra said, “An SIT probe is going on under the leadership of Bothra. Everybody knows Bothra is a sincere officer. He has sought 15 days to make a considerable progress in the investigation. I don’t understand why the opposition is in a hurry.”