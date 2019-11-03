New Delhi: The Delhi Police told the high court Sunday that a special investigation team (SIT) of the crime branch has been formed to look into the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court here.

Advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi Police, told a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, which was hearing the matter after taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the incident, that one assistant sub inspector had been suspended and another transferred for alleged involvement in the clash.

The police also informed the court that four FIRs have been registered in connection with the clash under relevant sections, including charges of attempt to murder.

The cases were registered on separate complaints of the district judge of Tis Hazari court, two advocates, and a Delhi Police constable who was injured in the incident, additional PRO of the Delhi Police Anil Mittal said.

Lawyers and police had clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here Saturday afternoon during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised, according to officials and eyewitnesses.

Two station house officers (SHOs) and an additional commissioner were among the 20 personnel injured, police said and claimed that eight lawyers were hurt in the incident.

Lawyers, however, said more of their colleagues were injured than the number claimed by police. They also claimed that two advocates were injured in police firing, but police said they fired in the air.

Registrar General (RG) Dinesh Kumar Sharma said a closed-door meeting was held in the morning by the chief justice and senior most judges of the high court. The meeting was also attended by senior police officers and additional chief secretary of the Delhi government, he said.

The Bar Council of India has written a letter to the high court seeking a direction to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and other authorities to lodge an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Arms Act against the police officials.

Meanwhile regarding the FIRs lodged, two cases have been registered against police personnel on the complaint of two advocates, including a woman, on the charge of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, theft and use of criminal force on woman with intent of outraging her modesty.

Another case was filed on the complaint of a police constable, injured in the incident, on the charge of obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, assault, attempt to murder, rioting and robbery.

