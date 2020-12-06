Bhubaneswar: The Special Investigation Team has intensified its probe into the kidnapping and subsequent murder of a minor girl in Odisha’s Nayagarh, officials said.

The girl’s parents had named Babuli Nayak, a loyalist of the state’s Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, as the main accused and lodged a complaint against him. Sahoo has been accused of shielding Nayak, as no arrests have yet been made in the case since it came to light November 24, after her parents attempted a self-immolation in front of the assembly in Bhubaneswar.

After a meeting held at DGP camp office in Bhubaneswar Saturday, SIT Chief Arun Botha, who has himself interrogated Nayak said, “Give me at least a fortnight. We started the investigation into the incident four-five days back.”

Meanwhile, a cash reward of Rs 1,00,000 has been announced for anyone who helps police catch the main accused in the Pari death case. SIT chief Bothra informed about the cash reward at a village meeting.

Informing that the villagers are cooperating the SIT, village president Parida informed that the SIT has launched a toll-free number and anyone having any information regarding the main accused involved in Pari death case can share the same with the police. Their identities will be kept secret and they will be rewarded as announced.

The team members also searched the house of Nayak and his driver in order to ascertain their involvement in the crime, the officials said.

Kanhu Behera is another suspect in Pari death case who was picked up by the SIT and after interrogation, he was again dropped at his house Saturday. Later, he created a ruckus in the village, referring to the incident.

The five-year-old girl had gone missing July 14 and her skeletal remains were found in the backyard of her house at Jadupur village of Nayagarh district July 23.

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation of the state unit of Congress visited the minor’s native village and met her parents.

“We demand corporal punishment for the culprits involved in the crime. We also hope that the little girl’s family will get justice from the probe being carried out by the SIT,” said Odisha Congress in-charge A Chella Kumar.

A separate team led by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also met her parents at the village.

“We have three demands. One a CBI probe into the incident, the second is dismissal of the agriculture minister, who gave protection to the main accused in the case and justice for the girl’s family,” said Patra.

The ruling BJD, however, has denounced the opposition parties’ accusations, asserting that they were trying to politicise the matter.

