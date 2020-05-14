Bhubaneswar: After getting green signal from BMC, the Lingaraj Temple administration announced Thursday to conduct the Sital Sasthi Yatra of Lord Lingaraj May 27 amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

A preparatory meeting was also conducted in this regard in which it was decided that the temple administration will arrange Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s wedding anniversary, which is also known as Sital Sasthi, by following the guidelines of COVID-19.

A letter of the same will be written to the State government via Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner seeking permission to conduct Sital Sasthi, informed BMC Additional Commissioner Abani Kanta Patnaik.

However, the wedding event of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati will be a low-key affair due to COVID-19.

“The age-old practice at the Lingaraj Temple will not be broken this time. All the rituals to celebrate the festival will be performed. The festival will be held by following lockdown guidelines”, added Patnaik.

Notably, wedding anniversary of the deities is solemnised as ‘Jyestha’ sukla pakhya of every year as per Hindu Lunar calendar.

PNN