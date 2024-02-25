Odagaon: A local court handed down life imprisonment to six persons after convicting them of a murder that occurred 22 years back at Keshpania village under Sarankul police limits in Nayagarh district, Saturday.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Manas Ranjan Rath also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on each of them, apart from the punishment. In default, the convicts will have to undergo an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment, the judge added in his verdict. Additional public prosecutor Indubhushan Mishra pleaded the matter on behalf of the state government.

The victim Madan Nahak was hacked to death by 18 persons over past enmity, October 10, 2002. The convicts were identified as Ganesh Nahak, Melia Nahak, Chaturbhuja Nahak, Bhagi Nahak, Bhima Nahak and Mochi Nahak.

Two of the accused died when the matter was sub judice while 10 others were acquitted for want of sufficient evidence.

PNN