Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Thursday issued a heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warning for six districts of the state valid till 8:30am of July 17.

In its afternoon bulletin, the IMD centre said light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the six districts of Odisha.

IMD has issued yellow warning to 6 districts till 8:30am of July 17. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (likely to be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Angul, Sambalpur.

Meanwhile, highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati of Odisha Thursday, the centre said.

