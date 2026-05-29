New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic bridge collapse incident in Hamirpur district and directed officials to intensify relief and rescue operations at the site.

Posting on X, CM Yogi said, “The loss of lives in a tragic accident on the Betwa River in Hamirpur district is extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to the district administration to swiftly carry out relief and rescue operations in coordination with SDRF. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain a place at His divine feet and the injured recover swiftly.”

जनपद हमीरपुर में बेतवा नदी पर एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदय विदारक है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। जिला प्रशासन को SDRF के साथ मिलकर राहत और बचाव कार्य तेजी से संचालित करने हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 29, 2026

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), CM Yogi took immediate cognisance of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the site without delay and accelerate rescue operations.

He also instructed authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased.

At least six workers were killed after an under-construction bridge collapsed during a late-night storm in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district. Officials fear the death toll could rise further as rescue operations continue.

The bridge, being constructed between Morakandar and Kandaur villages over the Betwa River, collapsed around 2 a.m. amid heavy rain and strong winds. According to officials, several workers were sleeping on a section of the bridge when the structure gave way, trapping them under the debris.

The incident has raised serious concerns regarding safety arrangements and construction standards at the site, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Hamirpur Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Verma said rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the collapse during the night.

“We reached the spot immediately after receiving the information around 2 a.m. last night that a slab had collapsed and some people were trapped beneath it,” Verma told reporters. “SDRF is here, and rescue operations are underway. We have retrieved and identified five bodies,” he added.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and district administration teams are carrying out rescue and relief operations to locate any remaining trapped workers.