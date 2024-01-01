Jamshedpur: Six people were killed and two others injured as the car they were travelling in hit a road divider in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Circuit House Square in Bistupur police station area around 5am, an officer said.

Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told PTI, “Eight persons were traveling in a five-seater car, which first hit a road divider and then a roadside pole. Five of them were killed on the spot, while three were taken to a hospital, where one more person succumbed to injuries while the remaining two are undergoing treatment.”

Further details are awaited.

PTI