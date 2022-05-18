New Delhi: Summer has arrived, and one thing you should not miss is the season’s delight, mango. The fruit is known for its sweet taste, juicy pulp, and aroma, and have long been a favourite summer fruit for people, forming an integral part of our country’s culture. Varun Khurana, Founder and CEO of Otipy, shares the top six varieties of mangoes with high nutritional values that you should try this summer and make exciting pulps to beat the heat and enjoy the flavour:

* Alphonso: Referred to as the ‘king’ of all kinds of fruits, the majestic Alphonso mangoes are an excellent source of Vitamin A. Sourced from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, this variety of mango is considered best in terms of aroma, sweetness, richness and flavour. It has a thin firm skin and a delicious pulp. The stone or seed is smaller than many varieties of mangoes and the yield of pulp is therefore much more than in many other varieties. One can make smoothing aamras or mango phirni by using the king mango.

* Safeda or Bainganpalli: This variety of mango, known as ‘The King of Mangoes in South India’, is sourced from various regions of south India and is known for its superior quality. It has a distinctly sweet flavour and is a delightful mouthful of bursting flavour, fibre-free pulp in a pleasing golden colour. Safeda is a good source of vitamins A and C. To enjoy the richness of Safeda mango, make mango Kulfi or ice-cream.

* Kesar: This mango variety is known as the ‘Queen of Mangoes’ because it is grown in the foothills of Mount Girnar in Gujarat. This variety is distinguished by its distinct aroma and the colour of its pulp, which is saffron. It is high in vitamins A, B6, C, and E. The best way to use kesar mango pulp is to make lassi and peda.

* Dashari: This mango variety is grown in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Dasheri mangoes have a fibre-free, peach-coloured pulp with a very sweet and aromatic flavour. The skin is semi-thick, smooth and leathery, with a light green to yellow-green colouration. They are high in vitamin C and A, as well as zinc, vitamin E, iron, and calcium. Dashari are ideal for making pickles for mango pickles and moose.

* Chausa: Sourced from the western parts of Uttar Pradesh. When the fruit is soft, it has a golden-yellow colour. It has an aromatic, almost fiberless pulp that is incredibly sweet. Its distinct flavour and unique taste make it one of the most popular fruits of all varieties. It is considered a perfect mango because of its sweet taste, juicy pulp, and high nutritional value; it has the highest vitamin C content of any mango variety.

* Totapuri: This greenish-coloured mango looks like a parrot’s beak and is primarily found in the south Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This mango variety is not sweet and has a mild and light sour flavour. It is commonly used in amras, salads and pickles. It contains a lot of vitamin A and C. Make mango chutney or curry with the tart totapuri mango.