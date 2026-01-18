Raipur/Bijapur: In a major success for security forces, six Maoists, including four women cadres, have been neutralised in a fierce encounter in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, an official said.

The operation, carried out by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), COBRA and Special Task Force (STF), marks a significant blow to Maoist activities in the region.

Among the slain Maoists, notorious commander DVCM Dilip Bedja, ACM Madvi Kosa, woman ACM Lakhi Madkam and party member Radha have been identified. The identification of the remaining two is still underway.

Officials confirmed that Dilip Bedja had long been active in the Indravati Reserve and National Park areas, orchestrating violent campaigns against the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma stated that Bedja was given an opportunity to surrender but refused. “He was neutralised after rejecting repeated calls to lay down arms. With his elimination, the National Park area can now be considered almost free of Maoist presence,” Sharma said.

The encounter also led to the recovery of a large cache of weapons, including two AK-47 rifles, one INSAS rifle, two .303 rifles and six grenades. Authorities believe the Maoists were preparing for a major offensive, underscoring the importance of the intelligence-led operation.

According to Bijapur Superintendent of Police Dr Jitendra Yadav, intermittent firing between the forces and Maoists continued throughout the day. “The dense forest terrain and difficult geographical conditions posed serious challenges, but our jawans displayed exemplary courage and strategy,” Yadav noted.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam, praised the discipline and efficiency of the forces. “Despite the odds, the DRG, COBRA and STF personnel conducted a decisive operation with unparalleled bravery. This marks another step toward dismantling Maoist networks in Bastar,” he said.

The successful operation is expected to significantly weaken Maoist influence in Bijapur, a district long considered a stronghold. Security forces remain vigilant, continuing search operations to ensure the area is fully secured and to prevent any regrouping of Maoist cadres.