Hyderabad: Six Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district Thursday.

The incident occurred near Raghunathpalem in Karakagudem mandal near the border with Chhattisgarh.

Some top Maoist leaders from Telangana are reported to be among those killed. The exchange of fire took place in the forest area when a police party was engaged in combing operations.

Two policemen were also reportedly injured in the exchange of fire. Further details were awaited.

Police say while left-wing extremism completely disappeared in Telangana due to sustained efforts over the last 10-15 years, areas bordering neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra still have Maoist presence.

Senior police officers admitted on many occasions that the fact that the leadership of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) is in the hands of people from Telangana is a matter of great concern for them.

Thursday’s encounter came as a big setback for the Maoist outfit trying to revive its activities in the state.

This came two days after nine Maoists, including six women, were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh.

The Maoists were killed in an anti-Naxal operation conducted in the forests along the border of Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada and Bijapur districts September 3.

The joint operation involved Dantewada District Reserve Guards, Bastar Fighters, and CRPF battalions 111 and 230, who acted on intelligence about the presence of a large number of Maoists from PLGA Company No. 2, West Bastar division, and Darbha division.

Top Maoist Leader Macherla Esobu from Telangana is reported to be among those killed in the encounter in Chhattisgarh.

Esobu, also known as Jagan, Dada Randev, and Randhir, was in charge of the CPI (Maoist) Party’s central military and the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.

A key member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), Esobu hailed from Tekulagudem village in Kazipet mandal, Hanamkonda district and was active in the Maoist movement since the 1980s.

The Maoist leader was carrying a cash reward of Rs. 25 lakh on his head.

IANS