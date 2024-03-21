Balasore: Six poachers were arrested and several country-made guns were seized from them in Odisha’s Kuldiha forest, officials said.

They were apprehended during a joint combing operation conducted by the police, forest department and special task force personnel along the periphery of the Kuldiha sanctuary.

The poachers were arrested from Deunchakhala village in Nilgiri area Wednesday night, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF)-Wildlife Susanta Nanda said on X.

Heartening news on world forestry day…

Six more poachers apprehended with five guns & traps used for poaching with animal trophy from the periphery of Kuldiha Sanctuary. The drive continues. Salutations to Police, Forest & STF staff involved in the joint operation 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/iw2Sc9Q5ug — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 21, 2024

According to police, six country-made rifles were seized from their possession.

A total of nine people have been arrested as a result of the joint operation in the past three days, the officials said.

The drive will continue in the Kuldiha sanctuary and its periphery areas, Nanda added.

