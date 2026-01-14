Jaipur: Six women were killed, while three were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on National Highway 52 in Rajasthan’s Sikar district Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the evening near Harsawa village in Fatehpur sub-division when the car, returning to Fatehpur from Raghunathpur, collided with a speeding truck, leaving the vehicle completely mangled, Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Degda said.

The deceased were identified as Santosh, Tulsi Devi, Mohan Devi, Indra, Asha and Chanda, all residents of the Fatehpur area, the SHO said.

Three others sustained serious injuries. They were pulled out of the wreckage by locals with the help of police and rushed by ambulances to the government sub-district hospital in Fatehpur. The injured were later referred to Sikar for advanced treatment due to their critical condition, police said.

All the deceased and injured persons were travelling in the car.

The collision led to traffic disruption on NH-52 for about half an hour, with long queues of vehicles forming on both sides of the highway. Police reached the spot, removed the damaged vehicles and restored traffic movement.

The bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the Fatehpur government sub-district hospital for post-mortem, police said.