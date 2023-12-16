New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested one more person in connection with Parliament Security Breach case, an officer said Saturday.

Mahesh Kumawat had come on his own to a police station along with Lalit Jha Thursday night and both were handed over to the Special Cell, the officer said. He was being interrogated since then.

He was a member of the now-deleted Bhagat Singh Fan Club page created by the accused, the person said.

Kumawat has been arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy, the officer said.

PTI