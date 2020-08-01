Puri: The Suar-Mahasuar Niyog of Srimandir has urged the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to set up a few temporary sheds near the shrine for facilitating Mahaprasad sale.

The Suar-Mahasuar Niyog has proposed that the temporary sheds should be built at the south and north gates of the shrine for sale of Mahaprasad to the devotees.

According to the Niyog, the 12th century shrine has been shut for devotees in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. However, the rituals of the presiding deities are being performed by the servitors.

In this scenario, many devotees often gather at the south gate of Srimandir to buy Mahaprasad. The devotees usually pay no heed to the social distancing norms in place to curb spread of the viral infection, said the Niyog.

In a press statement, the Suar-Mahasuar Niyog claimed that the SJTA had set up a temporary shed near the Srigundicha temple for the sale of Mahaprasad to devotees during this year’s Rath Yatra. “Many devotees had bought Mahaprasad from the temporary counter by maintaining the social distance,” claimed the Niyog.

According to sources, the temple administration had written to the Suar-Mahasuar Niyog asking it to sell Mahaprasad outside Srimandir in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines.

“Srimandir tradition does not permit us to sell Mahaprasad outside the shrine. We have urged the SJTA to set up temporary sheds at the south and north gates of Srimandir for Mahaprasad sale. We will open a few temporary counters at the two gates and sell the delicacies to devotees by adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines,” said the Niyog.