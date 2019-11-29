Bhubaneswar: Skeletal remains of an unknown person stuffed in a polythene bag were recovered from a dustbin behind IRC village high school under Nayapalli police limits of Bhubaneswar Friday, giving a shock to local residents.

On being informed, Nayapalli police reached the spot, seized the skull and bones. Later a scientific team reached the spot to collect samples for test.

According to a source, a scavenger spotted a polythene bag containing something in a dustbin while cleaning it. After realizing some skeletal remains were inside it, he informed the police immediately.

The bones have markings such as L-1, L-2 etc, suggesting they could have been used for study in a medical institution. Local residents, who are in fear since the recovery of the bones, suspected someone may have dumped the bones in the dustbin.

Police said the gender of the deceased would be ascertained only after the test. Meanwhile, further investigations are on.

PNN