Berhampur: Berhampur ITI recently organised a workshop to promote the wasteto-wealth mission under 5T initiatives of schools. The workshop was organised for 622 headmasters in Ganjam district. J Sonal, Commissioner, BeMC, Keerithivasan V, PD, DRDA, Ganjam inaugurated the programme with Binita Senapati, district education officer and Rajat Panigrahy principal of the ITI. More than 600 headmasters and headmistresses from different schools of the district participated in the programme. BeMC Commissioner appreciated the initiative taken by the ITI, and urged the headmasters to take various initiative to prepare various items at school level like the ITI students.