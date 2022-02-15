Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said Tuesday the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will approach the Supreme Court over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence episode. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence. Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, is a key accused in the case. The Allahabad High Court granted him bail February 10. Ashish is expected to walk out of the jail Tuesday.

Rakesh Tikait, a prominent face of the farmers’ stir and the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). The BKU is a part of the SKM. It also hit out at the BJP amid ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

“The whole country and world watched the most infamous Lakhimpur Kheri episode of Ajay Teni and Ashish Teni. The latter despite having committed a heinous crime gets bail within three months. Everybody is seeing that and he will walk out of jail today,” Tikait told reporters. He added the SKM would approach the Supreme Court.

“So is such dictatorial government needed, or this type of system needed in which someone who mows down people under a vehicle walks out of jail within three months. How will they behave with the public in times to come? These are our issues that people need to understand,” Tikait said.

The farmer leader claimed there was a power outage during the online court hearing in the case when the prosecution was making its point. So the whole point could not be kept before the court.

Tikait further hit out at the BJP-led Centre and the UP government over issues related to the farming community and the youth. He also slammed the saffron party for fighting the elections on communal agendas instead of working for development.

Lakhimpur Kheri is known for its sugarcane farming, has eight Assembly constituencies. They are Gola Gokrannath, Dhaurahra, Sri Nagar, Lakhimpur, Mohammdi, Kasta, Palia and Nighasan. All the eight Assembly seats will go to polls February 23. The BJP had won all the eight seats in 2017. Election results would be announced March 10.