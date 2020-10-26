Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is at it again. She continued her tirade against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and described him as ‘the worse product of nepotism’. Kangana Ranaut also said that her state Himachal Pradesh is the land of the gods and not ‘ganja fields’.

The actor has been vocal about her criticism of the Maharashtra’s government’s handling of the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Kangana again lashed out against Thackeray a day after his Dussehra address.

“People who have no means of livelihood in their homes, comes to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India,” Thackeray said Sunday.

Kangana’s remark equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had led to a furore. It led to the drawing of battle-lines between the Shiv Sena and her.

“Those crying for justice for Bihar’s son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra’s son,” the chief minister had said. He was breaking his silence on allegations against his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Rajput death case.

Kangana, known for her provocative statements, struck back in a series of tweets and a video on the social media platform. She said Thackeray had abused her in his speech by calling her ‘namak haraam’.

“As a chief minister, you have let down an entire state only because you are angry with a woman who is of your son’s age. You were very angry with me when I compared Mumbai with (Pok). I was threatened because slogans of ‘Free Kashmir’ were raised there. Your ‘Sonia Sena’ had defended all that, that’s why I had compared it with PoK,” Kangana said in the video.

The actor said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had abused her and now it was Thackeray. “Shame on you, I am your son’s age. This is how you speak to a self-made single woman. Chief minister, you are the worse product of nepotism,” she wrote.

Kangana also took umbrage at Thackeray’s reference to ‘ganja fields’ in Himachal Pradesh. She said it is actually ‘dev bhoomi’, land of the gods.

“What I want to tell you is: governments come and go. You are just a government servant and the people of Maharashtra are not happy with you. Governments come and go but if a person loses respect, he can’t get it back,” Kangana said in another tweet.

The actor said opportunities that Mumbai offered belong to everyone. She said that Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai were her homes.

Kangana has been in the headlines for locking horns with the Shiv Sena following Rajput’s death.