New Delhi: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Bhartruhari Mahtab Thursday urged the Centre to reduce customs duty on the import of newsprint.

Taking part in the general discussion on the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha, the BJD parliamentarian said the hike in customs duty on import of newsprint would affect the small and medium newspapers.

“The hike in customs duty on newsprint will affect the small news papers. This will put heavy financial burden on small and medium newspapers,” Mahtab said.

He also urged the government to follow the vision of former finance minister Arun Jaitely regarding the reduction of tax.

“The government wants to attract foreign investment and talent. But due to high tax rate in the country, many Indian businessmen are moving out to low tax heavens like Singapore,” Mahtab said.

The BJD MP also moved two amendments on the above issues, which were widely supported by the opposition parties.