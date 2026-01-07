New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR over alleged sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest at the JNU campus here, following a complaint from the university administration, an official said Wednesday.

The FIR under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged in connection with slogans allegedly raised during a student gathering at the Sabarmati Dhaba on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus Monday evening.

The case was registered after a complaint from JNU’s chief security officer was received at the Vasant Kunj North police station Tuesday.

Police said the case was registered after the JNU administration sought legal action, terming the slogans “highly objectionable, provocative and inflammatory”.

According to the complaint, the event was initially organised to mark the anniversary of the violence that broke out on the JNU campus January 5, 2020, but its nature allegedly changed after the Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The university has alleged that certain slogans amounted to contempt of court and violated the JNU Code of Conduct, prompting both a police complaint and an internal inquiry.

Student leaders, however, have claimed that the slogans were ideological in nature and part of an annual protest, denying any intent to target individuals.

PTI