Gajapati: A young woman from Slovakia travelled across continents and reached Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district to marry her long-time partner, illustrating what many describe as the power of committed love.

According to local sources, Anna, a Slovak national, had been in a long-distance relationship with Rajib, a resident of Paralakhemundi, for several years after coming to know each other during their stay and work in Singapore. Over time, she developed a deep interest in Indian culture and traditions through her connection with him. After both families discussed the relationship and agreed to the union, Anna arrived in Paralakhemundi, where she was warmly welcomed by Rajib’s family.

The couple tied the knot Friday following Hindu rituals. As part of embracing her new life, Anna adopted a new Indian name, Ananya, which was also printed on the wedding invitations. The ceremony was attended by friends, relatives and well-wishers, and was celebrated with traditional music and festivities.

Locals and community members said Anna’s journey from Europe to a remote town in Odisha, and her willingness to marry according to Indian customs, reflect her dedication and affection. Observers noted that such cross-cultural unions highlight the growing global interest in Indian culture.