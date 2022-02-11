Jajpur: Delay in establishment of a proposed oil refinery at Chandikhole under Dharmasala tehsil in this district might cost both the BJD and BJP in the upcoming panchayat polls, a report said.

The proposal for establishment of an oil refinery was first mentioned in the 2017-18 budget of the NDA government. The refinery was planned on 773.60 acre of land on plot No 600 and khata No 221 on the foothills of Dankari.

Initially work on the project was progressing smoothly. However, trouble started brewing when the Odisha government stopped showing any interest towards the project in the last four years. The Centre also did not take any initiative to look into the development of the project.

Reports said that the Union Cabinet gave its approval for establishment of the oil refinery at Chandikhole at a cost of Rs 3,800 crore, June 27, 2018. When operational, the refinery would have been the fourth largest in India.

The Centre also requested the Odisha government to provide 400 acre of land for the project. The tehsil officials had also identified the land.

The project stirred hope among the locals as it would create employment opportunities for over 500 persons. The district administration also issued closure notices to 10 black stone quarries within a 10-km radius of the proposed refinery project site.

It has been alleged that fearing a drop in revenue from leasing the quarries, the state government has not shown any interest in providing land for the project.

In this context, it is speculated that the delay in establishment of the refinery may play spoilsport in the BJD and BJP’s plans to win the panchayat polls.

Sources said that a Central team led by the Joint Secretary of Union Petroleum Ministry visited Dankari and conducted a feasibility study May 2018, and gave its approval for the project. The state Chief Secretary then also ordered the closure of the black stone quarries on the hill, March 20, 2018.

Dharmasala tehsildar informed that with the closure of the quarries, the government stood to lose revenue to the tune of Rs 1413.86 annually.

Acting on the chief secretary’s order closure notices were served to the leaseholders, April 12, 2018. However, those were not enforced and the quarries continued mining activities for which a local social activist Sarbeswar Behura moved the Orissa High Court and National Green Tribunal demanding their intervention.

The NGT ordered the Odisha government to conduct a probe and submit a report. However, NGT intervention has not affected the operation of the quarries which continues to be functional. Reports said that 21 crusher units are still operational on the foothills of Dankari. The entire operation is happening due to the blessings of some influential leaders of the ruling party.