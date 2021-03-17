Bhubaneswar: The State Level Sanctioning Committee (SLSC) of Odisha headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Wednesday sanctioned 543 road and 77 bridge construction projects under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

As many as 340 such projects were earlier sanctioned in the first phase of PMGSY-III which have already been completed despite COVID-19 outbreak. The Chief Secretary approved the new projects in 114 blocks across nine districts in the state in the second phase under PMGSY-III, a press release issued by the SLSC noted.

The 543 road projects are expected to cover a length of 3,435 kilometre and the 77 bridges have been estimated to cost around Rs 2,229 crore. The sanctioned projects will benefit nine districts such as Bolangir, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Khurda, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri.

“The state and national level quality monitoring mechanisms have been fully geared up for continued quality check,” the Development Commissioner-cum-Rural Development Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said.

A meeting of the SLSC was held in this regard in the morning.

Notably, Odisha has achieved the first position at national level in implementation of PMGSY for the last five consecutive years up to 2020. About 64,821 kilometre of road and 583 bridges have been sanctioned under PMGSY, of which 62,000 kilometre of road and 412 bridges have already been completed with a cost of around Rs 27,000 crores.

