Dhenkanal: Fund worth Rs 20 lakh has been allocated long back for a state-of-art library in Dhenkanal district, but it has remained untilised with the administration yet to identify land for the project, a report said. It was decided to build the smart library which would be equipped with all modern facilities like computer sets, scanners, photocopiers, drinking water facilities, fire safety and upholstered furniture sets to ensure a positive atmosphere for students and avid readers.

A blue print for the project has been finalised, but construction is yet to start, locals lamented. They alleged that there is lack of coordination between the Language, Literature and Culture departments and the Works department which is preventing the start of the project. The Language, Literature and Culture department November 8, 2018, had allocated Rs 4.64 lakh to the existing district library to convert it into a smart one.

Various equipment purchased at Rs 3 lakh has been gathering dust. It was stated that Rs 3.18 lakh was meant for purchasing desktop computers, laser printers, UPS, scanners, fire safety kits, furniture, photo copiers, water purifiers and invertors while the remaining Rs 1.46 lakh was allocated for appointment of data entry operators, purchase of computers peripheral items, telephone installation, internet bill and digitisation of old books. M/s Hruday Enterprises of Cuttack bagged the tender for supply of all above-mentioned instruments and items. A decision was taken to set up the modern library either near the divisional forest office or near the district tourism office.

However, local intellectuals and readers were averse to the choice of the two sites for the library. Till date, no new site has been identified by the district administration. Many youths aspiring for various competitions said that a modern library is a must for them. Aswhini Kumar Sahu, Sipak Kumar Barik and Surendra Kumar Mallick observed that educated youths like them require a well-equipped library and a good ambience so that they can prepare themselves for competitive examinations. They demanded that the proposed library should be made functional as soon as possible. District culture officer Priyambada Behera said that the fund for the library has been given to the Works department. “The department is not making any effort to start library work. The instrument purchased is lying unused in the culture office.We have intimated the Collector about the issue,” she added.