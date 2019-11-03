Bhubaneswar: The women wing of the BJP, Sunday, demanded dissolving the State Commission for Women (SCW) for their alleged failure to protect the rights of women from the state and their objectionable stand in the investigation relating to the controversial death of a Jajpur Village Level Worker (VLW).

Raking up the disputed case of the death of Jajpur VLW Smitarani Biswal, BJP Mahila Morcha State President Pravati Parida said, “It has been 17-18 days since the VLW died but the mystery surrounding her death is yet to be solved. It is unfortunate that the State Women Commission, in the media, said that the matter has been finished.”

She also added, “What kind of report has surfaced from the police that the Chairperson of the Women Commission is saying that the case has been finished. It is better for her to resign. If the commission cannot protect the rights of women what is the use of such an organisation?”

The BJP leader also said that while the victim’s family is facing the heat and is almost on the verge of leaving the village, the objectionable character assassination by the Police SP from the district and the reluctance of the state DGP to meet the family members of the victims, have added to their woes.

The leader also raked up the issue of alleged sexual harassment of a woman by a BJD worker in the Kendrapara district. Parida said that a fact finding committee of the party would soon visit the area and meet the victim and her family to get stock of the situation. The Mahila Morcha of the BJP has also warned that they will gherao the Collectors’ Offices, November 5, in all the 30 districts of Odisha as a mark of their protest against the attacks and harassment of working women in the government sector and the failure of the state government in dealing with the controversial case of the death of a VLW. Parida also urged the people to boycott the Jajpur SP for his role in the case.