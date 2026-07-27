Balasore: Railway officials detected smoke in a coach of the Dhauli Express at Markona Railway Station in Odisha’s Balasore district Sunday, but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.

The affected rake was detached from the train before it was allowed to leave the station for its onward journey, they said.

Smoke was detected around 10.45 pm in an SLRD (seating-cum-luggage rake) coach of Train No 12821 Dhauli Express from Howrah Junction in West Bengal to Puri in Odisha.

No injuries to passengers or railway staff have been reported. The cause of the smoke is being examined, the East Coast Railways said in a statement.

After detection of smoke, the train was halted at Markona station, and officials immediately attended to the situation, an official said.

After ensuring the safety of passengers and completing necessary checks, the affected SDRL coach was detached from the train, the statement said, adding that the train resumed its onward journey safely from Markona station at 1152 PM.