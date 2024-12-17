Dubai: India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has surged three places to second in the latest ICC Women’s ODI rankings while climbing one spot to third among T20I batters, following her stellar displays against Australia and the West Indies.

The left-hander struck 105 in the final match of the series against Australia in Perth and 54 in the first game of the ongoing T20I rubber against the West Indies in Mumbai to headline the latest rankings update released here on Tuesday.

Mandhana is the lone Indian batter in the top 10 as her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur moved down two spots to 13th while Jemimah Rodrigues climbed six places to 15th and Harleen Deol moved up nine rungs to 64th

Among bowlers, Deepti Sharma has slipped two spots to five.

India seam bowler Arundhati Reddy has shot up 48 places to 51st after a haul of four for 26 while Renuka Thakur has moved up from 28th to joint 26th.

England opener Tammy Beaumont advanced two places to 11th after an unbeaten 65 helped clinch the South Africa series 2-1.

Ashleigh Gardner has moved up one place to 16th with a 50 in Perth, Tahlia McGrath has progressed from 32nd to 24th with an unbeaten 56, and Annabell Sutherland is up 15 places to 29th after a match-winning 110.

Gardner is also up two places to a career-best-equalling third position in the bowling rankings with a haul of five for 30 and has moved up from fourth to second in the all-rounders’ list. Sutherland is in the top 20 of the bowling rankings.

Others to move up in this list include South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp, who has gained two slots to reach fourth position after a haul of three for 24, and the England trio of Charlie Dean (up two places to seventh), Nat Sciver Brunt (up one place to 16th) and Lauren Bell (up four places to 21st)

Kaur moves back into top 10

In the T20I rankings, Kaur is in the top 10 and Rodrigues has gained six slots to reach 15th position after a fine 73 against the West Indies.

In the bowling rankings, Deepti has moved up two places to take the second position in the bowling rankings and Titas Sadhu is up to 52nd.

For the West Indies, all-rounder Deandra Dottin has advanced 21 places to 59th after a half-century while Qiana Joseph (up 22 places to 65th among batters) and Karishma Ramharack (up six places to 20th among bowlers) are other notable gainers.